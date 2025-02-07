Braves legend Chipper Jones goes nuclear after shocking Joey Gallo vs. Dante Bichette comparison

Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones has never shied away from giving his opinion on the internet, whether it's to support Andruw Jones' Hall of Fame case or taking note of Cardinals broadcaster Jim Edmonds leaving the booth after 10 years.

Jones also got involved in a heated discussion with a user named Daniel Markham on X (formerly Twitter). The discussion was centered around the comparison between free agent infielder Joey Gallo and former four-time All-Star Dante Bichette.

The controversy began when Markham responded to a statistical graphic comparing Gallo with Bichette.

"You don't actually need WAR to know that Gallo was significantly better than Bichette," Markham wrote. "They have near-identical OPS+ figures, so Dante wasn't a better hitter. And that Gallo is both much better with the glove and on the basepaths is kind of a given."

Jones, known for his unfiltered takes, couldn’t resist weighing in. The Braves icon quote-tweeted Markham’s argument with a brutal takedown:

"This is one of the worst baseball tweets in the history of horrible baseball tweets! This has to be for clicks… cuz I bit!"

Markham Markham doubled down on his stance:

"What do I care if you click on it? I ain't getting paid. Dante was not a great hitter. He never walked, so his career OPB is just .16 above Gallo's, his SLG a little more than that. This despite playing in the best hitting environment in baseball history."

Jones fired back right away:

"The optimal hitting environment….is anywhere with you on the mound. U clowns make it sound like playing in Colorado is slow pitch softball. Yet u have no idea what it’s like to hit in the big leagues.

"Here’s a hint….if a guy hits .300 lifetime, I don’t care if they’re playing on the moon, 100% of the pitchers in the league would rather face the .200 hitter that can actually hit it to the moon. It’s called Baseball 101. Ur dismissed!"

Chipper Jones' argument was simple. Hitting home runs in Coors Field is not as easy as it sounds. And anyone believing that needs to first hit one to know about that.

Comparing Dante Bichette and Joey Gallo's career which initiated an heated discussion

Dante Bichette, who most notably played for the Colorado Rockies (1993-99), and Joey Gallo, who's more known for his first major league stint with the Texas Rangers, had different career trajectories. Bichette was a high-contact hitter, while Gallo was known for his power and plate discipline.

Bichette played 1,704 games compared to Gallo’s 939, accumulating 1,906 hits with a .299 batting average, which was significantly higher than Gallo’s .194. While Bichette hit 274 home runs, Gallo, despite playing far fewer games, has already hit 208.

Bichette also had more RBIs (1,141 vs. 453) and was a better baserunner with 152 stolen bases compared to Gallo’s 33. However, when adjusting for league and ballpark effects, their OPS+ are nearly identical (107 for Bichette and 106 for Gallo).

Bichette had a higher slugging percentage (.499 vs. .456), but Gallo’s on-base percentage (.319) isn’t far from Bichette’s (.336), despite the vast difference in batting average. Interestingly, Gallo has a higher WAR (15.4 vs. 5.7).

Who do you think had a better career overall? Comment your answer below.

