Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz is not happy with his team's shortcomings this past season.

At the GM Meetings in Arizona on Tuesday, Getz said that even though the White Sox possess a strong unit, the roster has not performed.

"We have a talented group, there is no question," Getz said. "I don’t like our team. And we have to make some adjustments to improve in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When I say I don’t like our team, we’ve got pieces that are talented and attractive, and they can be part of a winning club, but obviously we haven’t gone out there and performed. It’s not a well-rounded club right now. We have to find players to come in here and help get us in the right direction.

"It’s going to take time this offseason to fill out this roster. But that’s why we’re here. The GM Meetings here, and having good conversations with other clubs and certainly our own group as we step forward for our futures."

The largest early move for Chris Getz occurred on Saturday when their star player Tim Anderson's $14 million club option for the next season was rejected.

The White Sox added multiple coaches to their staff on Tuesday as they look to rebuild a strong unit from the ground up. With a $1 million buyout clause, Anderson—Chicago's best all-around player and leader not too long ago—is free to sign with another team.

Expand Tweet

At first, it was assumed that the White Sox would exercise Anderson's comparatively cheap $14 million option and give him another shot. However, during the previous season, the two-time All-Star appeared to prefer being somewhere other than the South Side.

Chris Getz has huge responsibilities as GM of the White Sox this offseason

Rick Hahn has represented the White Sox in GM Meetings for eleven years. On Aug. 22, Hahn and executive vice president Kenny Williams were let go. On Aug. 31, Chris Getz formally succeeded Hahn and attended his first GM meeting this week. The former MLB second baseman was also named vice president.

Expand Tweet

Chirs Getz is still relatively new to the GM position and already understands the team's new course. He has said he intends to make the squad appealing to pitchers by assembling a more athletic lineup, enhancing base running and strengthening the team's infield defense.