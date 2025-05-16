White Sox GM reveals how Pope Leo XIV has changed the team's fate

It's fair to say that it has been a difficult few seasons for the Chicago White Sox. Once viewed as potential dark horse World Series contenders, the club has become a bit of a laughing stock across Major League Baseball after they set the all-time record for losses in a season last year.

After posting a 41-121 record in 2024, it looked like the Chicago White Sox would need a miracle to turn things around. Well, it looks like the fledgling baseball team made have had a literal miracle help them as the newly elected Pope Leo XIV is reportedly a fan of the team.

While there was debate about Chicago baseball team Pope Leo XIV supported, it appears the the southside crew has emerged as his prefered club over the Chicago Cubs. Since this news, the team has actually posted a winning record, going 4-3 over the 7 games since Pope Leo XIV was elected.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago general manager Chris Getz believes that there is some obvious excitement about having Pope Leo XIV in their corner. It may only be coincidental, however, given the state of the franchise, perhaps all they need was some divine intervention to help turn things around.

"It’s been exciting obviously, to have someone of that significance be a White Sox fan. Since he's been announced to become the Pope, the White Sox have tacked on some wins. So perhaps a higher power is on our side," Getz explained according to Nightengale.

It will be interesting if the team will be able to keep their winning streak alive as the season rolls along. At 14-30, it may be a tall order for Chicago to make a postseason push, however, having someone has powerful as Pope Leo XIV in their corner could be all they needed.

There have reportedly been more Pope Leo XIV White Sox jerseys sold this year than actual players on the team

Jon Greenberg of The Athletic wrote about the fact that some Chicago-based shops are struggling to keep Pope Leo XIV Chicago White Sox jerseys on their shelves. Stephanie Ganal of Grandstand Sports, a sporting goods store in Chicago, explained how the Pope Leo is easily selling more jerseys than any player on the current roster.

“I’m telling you, I think Pope Leo is probably overselling ballplayers in the last two years,” Stephanie explained.

Given the struggles of the club and how Pope Leo's connection to the team might be the most exciting moment for the franchise in recent years, it's not too surprising that he would be outselling the rest of the roster. This is not to mention to constant overhaul of the roster, fans might be better off spending their money elsewhere.

