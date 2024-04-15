White Sox Rumors: Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham close to signing minor league contract

Tommy Pham, still available on the free agency, is rumored to reach a deal for the 2024 season finally.

Despite being a seasoned outfielder who played a key role in getting the Arizona Diamondbacks to their first World Series appearance since 2007 last year, Pham has struggled to find a franchise to sign for this season.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Tommy Pham, who is "on the verge of finding a new club," is finally set to leave the free agency soon. Rosenthal reported that the veteran outfielder has drawn interest from the Chicago White Sox and will ink a minor-league contract with them.

However, just because Pham’s still in the free agency doesn't mean other teams weren’t interested in him. During the offseason, several teams such as the San Diego Padres, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Arizona Diamondbacks showed interest in the 36-year-old.

Several other franchises also reportedly kicked the tires on Pham, but when opening day came, he was left unsigned.

Rosenthal also hinted at why the White Sox are now interested in Pham. Ever since the season began, the franchise has been hit with injuries to their key players Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert Jr., and Yoan Moncada.

"Since the start of the season, the White Sox have lost designated hitter Eloy Jiménez to a left adductor strain and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to a right hip flexor strain. Last Tuesday, they took another hit, when third baseman Yoan Moncada suffered a left adductor strain," Rosenthal wrote.

The White Sox may be sending Pham to minor leagues in hopes of calling him up at the right time if needed.

Tommy Pham can fill the void on White Sox injury-plagued roster

Despite the injured players recovering well, the White Sox could really use some additional help, and adding Tommy Pham could be a good move. Pham, who is coming off a strong season, could give the franchise the boost it requires.

In the 2023 season, Pham played for both the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks and had a batting line of .256/.328/.446. He recorded 16 homers and 22 steals with 68 RBI in 129 games.

The Chicago White Sox are off to a rough 2-13 start this 2024 season, suffering their latest defeat (a 4-11 loss against the Cincinnati Reds) on Sunday.

