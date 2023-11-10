The Chicago White Sox haven't seen October action for the second straight year, and newly minted Silver Slugger Luis Robert Jr. wants the team to be better in the next season. The White Sox finished fourth in the AL Central, and the organization, which once had World Series aspirations, is now struggling to navigate through the regular season.

On the bright side, Luis Robert Jr. had an impressive season, hitting 38 home runs, 36 doubles and 20 stolen bases. The 26-year-old outfielder took home the Silver Slugger for the first time in his career alongside Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros and Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners.

Fresh off winning the award, Robert Jr. urged the team to be better next season:

"Each one of us has to make it a goal to be better next year," Robert Jr. said. "I put myself as an example. I want to get better. I want to do better. I want to improve. That should be the goal we share for next year." [via Chicago Sun-Times].

Back in 2021, the White Sox topped the AL Central with a 93-69 record but lost to the Houston Astros in the ALDS round. Following that, the White Sox didn't make it to the postseason in 2022.

Things didn't turn out well either in 2023, as they lost 101 games and were nowhere near making it to the postseason.

Amid a disappointing season, longtime executives Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn were dismissed by owner Jerry Reinsdorf. Following Hahn's dismissal on August 22, 2023, Getz was named the White Sox's new Senior Vice President and General Manager on August 31.

A bit about Luis Robert Jr.

Having made his debut with the White Sox in July 2020, Robert Jr. finally hit his stride, earning an All-Star selection and Silver Slugger hardware in 2023. In his rookie season, he won the Gold Glove Award.

Before making his major league debut on January 2, 2020, Robert agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Luis Robert Jr. played for the Cuban national team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He slashed .259/.286/.296, with seven hits in 27 at-bats.