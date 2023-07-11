Chicago White Sox star pitcher Lucas Giolito has announced divorce from his wife of many years, Ariana Dubelko.

The news came during the All-Star week, adding to the shock and speculation surrounding the couple's separation.

Giolito took to Instagram to share the news, saying that he and Dubelko had made the difficult decision to end their marriage mutually and amicably. Despite the heartbreaking development, Giolito emphasized their commitment to maintaining their friendship and respecting one another.

He stated that they had shared many memorable moments and experiences together, and their shared values of respect, understanding and kindness guided their decision.

Shortly after the announcement, legal documents revealed that Dubelko had filed for divorce from Giolito, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakdown of their marriage. In her filing, she requested spousal support and for Giolito to cover all of their attorney's fees.

While fans may be curious about the details, Giolito and Dubelko have requested privacy from the media and the public during this transitional period.

Lucas Giolito and Ariana's Life Before Divorce

Lucas Giolito, the Chicago White Sox pitcher, has not only made waves on the field, but he has also captured attention off the field with his love story, which sadly is coming to an end.

Giolito married Ariana Dubelko, his high school sweetheart, and their journey together was as touching as it gets.

The couple first met while attending Harvard Westlake School in North Hollywood and started off as friends. Over time, their friendship blossomed into a beautiful romance, leading them to exchange their wedding vows on December 23, 2018.

The wedding was a lavish affair, attended by notable MLB stars such as Jack Flaherty, Max Fried, and James Shields.

While Giolito has been making a name for himself as a talented pitcher for the White Sox, his wife pursued her studies at UC Davis.

She enrolled in a Veterinary Medicine program and graduated in 2022. Beyond her academic pursuits, Ariana is actively involved in animal charities and dedicates her time to helping underprivileged individuals.

