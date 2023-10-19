Who are the 2023 finalists for the National Baseball Hall of Fame? All nominees for this year's Cooperstown honor, explored

On October 19, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced eight names that will be considered by the Contemporary Baseball Era Hall of Fame Committee. The list contains managers, umpires and executives who will be up for induction in 2024.

The names on the list are considered to have put forth significant contributions to the game since 1980. The committee will meet for selections at the MLB Winter Meetings on December 3.

Jim Leyland, who managed for 22 years is one of the top managerial contenders for Baseball Hall of Fame induction. A manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the Barry Bonds era, Leyland also won the 1997 World Series with the Marlins and managed the Detroit Tigers to a pair of AL Pennants.

Additionally, Cito Gaston has his name on the list. Gaston, a native of Texas, managed the Toronto Blue Jays to consecutive World Series wins in 1992 and 1993. The victories hold up as the last and only times that the World Series title has gone north of the border.

Another Baseball Hall of Fame candidate, Lou Pinella, spent 23 years in a managerial role around MLB. A 1990 World Series winner as head coach of the Cincinnati Reds, Pinella was a three-time manager of the year who retired with a .537 winning percentage.

Exectives in the running for Baseball Hall of Fame induction include Hank Peters and Bill White. Hank Peters operated the front office of the Baltimore Orioles for twelve years. During that time, the birds won the AL Pennant in both 1979 and 1983, as well as the '83 World Series.

"Here is the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot for the #BaseballHall Class of 2024. Former managers, executives, and umpires whose primary contributions to the game came since 1980 were eligible for consideration. Voting results will be announced December 3rd." - MLB

Joe West presided over more games than any other umpire in MLB history. In his 43 seasons as a manager, West was involved in no fewer than 5,460 games. West also oversaw six World Series, and was present for Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez' perfect game in 2012.

Baseball Hall of Fame is bound to gain some important names this year

The results of the vote will be broadcast live on the MLB Network on December 3 at 7:30 pm. As with all Baseball Hall of Fame candidates, winners will have recieved a vote share exceeding 75% from the delegates. Winners will be voted on in January, ahead of the induction ceremony, set for July 21 of next year.