Who are the 2024 MLB All-Star game runners-up? Exploring the top players who narrowly missed the cut

MLB announced the starters for the 2024 MLB All-Star game on Wednesday. Several big players were named, while a few narrowly missed the cut for being starters. Those named will take the field on July 16 for the Midsummer Classic between the American League and National League at Globe Life Field.

Here are the runner-ups for the 2024 MLB All-Star game for each position on both teams:

American League Runner-Up

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals First base: Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles Second base: Marcus Semien, Rangers Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals Third base: Jordan Westburg, Orioles DH: Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles Outfield: Anthony Santander, Orioles; Kyle Tucker, Astros

National League Runner-Up

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies First base: None Second base: Luis Arraez, Padres Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Dodgers Third base: Manny Machado, Padres DH: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies Outfield: Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers; Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Nick Castellanos, Phillies

Starters for American League and National League for 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The Phillies led the way with three representatives from the league, followed by the Yankees, Orioles, Astros, Guardians, Brewers and Padres with two each, and the Blue Jays, Dodgers and Diamondbacks with one.

Ten teams are represented in this year's All-Star starting lineups. For the first time, eight players were chosen by the fans to start.

American League starters

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Orioles First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles Third base: José Ramírez, Guardians DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Juan Soto, Yankees; Steven Kwan, Guardians

National League starters

Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers First base: Bryce Harper, Phillies Second base: Ketel Marte, D-backs Shortstop: Trea Turner, Phillies Third base: Alec Bohm, Phillies DH: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Outfield: Christian Yelich, Brewers; Jurickson Profar, Padres; Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

Several big names expectedly made their way to start the Mid-Summer Classic. Ranging from early MVP contenders to running phenom, this year's All-Star Game seems to be exciting.

