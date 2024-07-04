Who are the 2024 MLB All-Star game runners-up? Exploring the top players who narrowly missed the cut

MLB announced the starters for the 2024 MLB All-Star game on Wednesday. Several big players were named, while a few narrowly missed the cut for being starters. Those named will take the field on July 16 for the Midsummer Classic between the American League and National League at Globe Life Field.
Here are the runner-ups for the 2024 MLB All-Star game for each position on both teams:
American League Runner-Up
- Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals
- First base: Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles
- Second base: Marcus Semien, Rangers
- Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
- Third base: Jordan Westburg, Orioles
- DH: Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles
- Outfield: Anthony Santander, Orioles; Kyle Tucker, Astros
National League Runner-Up
- Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
- First base: None
- Second base: Luis Arraez, Padres
- Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- Third base: Manny Machado, Padres
- DH: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
- Outfield: Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers; Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Nick Castellanos, Phillies
Starters for American League and National League for 2024 MLB All-Star Game
The Phillies led the way with three representatives from the league, followed by the Yankees, Orioles, Astros, Guardians, Brewers and Padres with two each, and the Blue Jays, Dodgers and Diamondbacks with one.
Ten teams are represented in this year's All-Star starting lineups. For the first time, eight players were chosen by the fans to start.
American League starters
- Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Orioles
- First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros
- Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles
- Third base: José Ramírez, Guardians
- DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
- Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Juan Soto, Yankees; Steven Kwan, Guardians
National League starters
- Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers
- First base: Bryce Harper, Phillies
- Second base: Ketel Marte, D-backs
- Shortstop: Trea Turner, Phillies
- Third base: Alec Bohm, Phillies
- DH: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
- Outfield: Christian Yelich, Brewers; Jurickson Profar, Padres; Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
Several big names expectedly made their way to start the Mid-Summer Classic. Ranging from early MVP contenders to running phenom, this year's All-Star Game seems to be exciting.