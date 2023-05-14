Who is Aaron Judge's mother, Patty? Yankees captain shares heartfelt message on Mother's Day

Aaron Judge is one of the finest baseball players of today. He recently signed a nine-year $360 million contract with the New York Yankees as its captain. Fans are interested in learning about who his parents are.

Aaron Judge is the son of Patty and Wayne Judge. Both of them are school teachers from Linden, California. They adopted Aaron two days after he was born. He has a brother who was also adopted.

When Aaron was 10 years old, he noticed that he looked different from his parents. His mother then explained all about his adoption to him. Aaron was fine with it because she was the only mother he had known all his life.

Moreover, Patty was very strict in Aaron's upbringing. She emphasized that Aaron first finished his homework. Then if he had time before dinner, he could play with friends or video games. She also knew he was a natural talent with a ball. It motivated him to earn academic and athletic honors at Linden High. He played basketball, baseball, and football in his final years in high school.

Patty wanted Aaron to be a good person. He acknowledges that she is the reason behind him being a Yankee:

“The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up, knowing the difference between right and wrong, how to treat people and how to go the extra mile and put in extra work, all that kind of staff. She’s molded me into the person that I am today.” (via New York Post).

Aaron Judge's message to his mother on Mother's Day

On Mother's Day 2023, Aaron Judge sent a heartfelt message to his mother Patty on Twitter, saying:

"I've a lot of stories about my mom and how she helped me get to this...get to this journey, you know, being my coach in college and in little leagues, always showing their support on the weekends for all my games. The list goes on and on, but my mom is always there with me, all the step of the way. She would always listen, give me great advice and always be in my corner." (via Talkin' Yanks)

Aaron Judge shares a loving and caring relationship with his mother Patty. Currently, she is also the executive director of Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation (AJARF). She also witnessed his 61st home run in 2022.

