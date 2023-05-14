Philadelphia Phillies female fan, Adrienne Fabi was caught on camera giving a lap dance in the upper section of Citizens Bank Park during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The video of her dance has since become incredibly popular on the internet, making her an overnight sensation.

Barstool Sports took to Twitter to post the kinky video of Miss Fabi displaying bold moves.

"About to get Philadelphia Phillies season tickets for real," the sports & pop culture blog humorously captioned the tweet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports About to get Phillies season tickets for real About to get Phillies season tickets for real https://t.co/BIUqz1cOmz

Later, Miss Fabi made an intriguing disclosure by addressing a misunderstanding regarding the viral video.

“Everyone following me because of that video who thinks I was seducing a man [laugh emojis] no just best(ie),” she explained as reported in a New York Post article.

Phillies ended up winning 2-1 against Blue Jays in the MLB game in the 10th inning. Then, they followed it by winning 6-3 and 4-7 against Colorado Rockies in the subsequent games. Currently, the team is at the second spot in the NL East with 20 wins and 19 losses.

Adrienne Fabi posted an erroneous IG caption in a photo from Blue Jays vs. Phillies game

Who is Adrienne Fabi? Viral Phillies fan set MLB Twitter ablaze with her sultry dance moves

Viral girl, Adrienne Fabi from Phillies versus Blue Jays match posted a portrait photo from the MLB game day on her Instagram.

Captioning the picture, Fabi wrote:

"Your fav bimbo! GO EAGLES !!!!😛"

Interestingly, the Philadelphia Eagles are a team that participates in the National Football League (NFL) and is part of the National Football Conference East division.

On the other hand, Phillies compete in Major League Baseball as a member of the National League East division.

Not sure, whether Adrienne Fabi posted the caption on purpose on it was a mistake!

Poll : 0 votes