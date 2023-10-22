Who is Al Pedrique? Former Astros coach's riveting tale on Jose Altuve's earnest desire, uncovered

Al Pedrique may be partially responsible for the current Houston Astros' dynasty, thanks to his scouting of Jose Altuve. The infielder was once a long shot prospect who was considered too short for the game. Pedrique and the Astros took a chance, and the rest is truly history.

Al Pedrique took a big swing on the infielder. What is now an MVP, World Series champion and more was once a prospect that most people did not think would be even remotely good at the major league level.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pedrique said: "I've been in this game for 41 years. I was in charge of running both academies in both Dominican and Venezuela for the Houston Astros. That's where I ran into Altuve."

The rest is truly history, but the story Pedrique told was inspiring:

"There were like 25 players for a tryout. When I saw Altuve, I thought, 'Wait a minute, this kid better hit the ball well.' He told me basically, 'I am going to show what I can do.'"

Altuve also told him he wasn't nervous and that he knew he could play. The confidence for someone who is one of the shortest players in baseball history is impressive.

The Astros didn't want to sign any small players, but thanks to Pedrique, they took a shot. They're now a two-time World Series winning team and Altuve has an MVP. They could be on their way to a third if they can oust the Texas Rangers in the ALCS.

Who is Al Pedrique?

Alfredo José Pedrique García is a Venezuelan former professional baseball player. He has also served as a coach, scout and manager. He played shortstop for the New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Detroit Tigers. Pedrique has also served as the Houston Astros bench coach and as manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jose Altuve was scouted by Al Pedrique

Al Pedrique is what he goes by, and he's certainly a historic player and coach. Without him, there's no telling what team would have landed Jose Altuve or if he'd even made it. The current baseball landscape would be vastly different.