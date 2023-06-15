Who is Alek Manoah's fiancee, Marielena Somoza? Blue Jays pitcher's personal life explored

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was selected as the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft. He played his first MLB game on May 27, 2021.

The 6' 6" pitcher got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marielena Somoza in February 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best way to start the year… YES a million times!!! - Alek_Manoah6

Mario and Blanqui Somoza welcomed Marielena Somoza into the world on September 19, 2000.

She's a native of Puerto Rico's Guaynabo. Marielena attended Academia Maria Reina in San Juan, Puerto Rico, until 2018. She then relocated to West Virginia University, where she earned a BS in fashion merchandising in 2022.

Marielena Somoza has been involved in volleyball since she was a child. She was the team captain and a four-year letterwinner for the softball team at her school. In 2018, the three-time Most Valuable Player winner also won the Student-Athlete of the Year award.

From 2018 to 2020, Somoza oversaw volleyball camps at the Eastern Ohio Sports Complex. From 2018 to 2021, she oversaw camps at West Virginia University. In 2021, after an incredibly lengthy career, she announced her retirement from the sport. She's currently employed at the advertising company Hive The Agency as a marketing intern.

A look into Alek Manoah's career

Alek Manoah was promoted to the main leagues on May 27, 2021 and made his major league debut against the New York Yankees after being added to the 40-man roster.

Against Yankees infielder Rougned Odor on his MLB debut, he struck out for the first time. Over six innings, Manoah totaled seven strikeouts and gave up two walks, no runs and two hits.

On July 2, he set a Blue Jays franchise record by striking out seven batters in a row against the Tampa Bay Rays. Manoah has been chosen to play for the Blue Jays in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

With a 6.36 ERA in his first 13 starts of the 2023 season, Alek Manoah has had a difficult time. On June 5, he made one start in a loss against the Houston Astros, giving up six runs in the first inning and only recording one out. He was dropped to the Florida Complex League a day later.

Poll : 0 votes