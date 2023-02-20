Who is Anderson Comas? All you need to know about Chicago White Sox prospect who has come out as gay

Anderson Comas, one of the Chicago White Sox's top prospects, recently came out as gay. There are not many openly gay athletes right now, but that is changing. More and more feel comfortable announcing their status to the world, and Comas recently followed their path.

Comas has been with the White Sox organization since 2017. He is an outfielder that can play all three spots.

Comas wrote on Instagram:

"This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community. I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me."

He continued:

"I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped me to make my dreams come true, I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams, please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it."

Comas shared who he is with the world yesterday and offered a warning to potentially homophobic followers.

Does Anderson Comas have an MLB future?

Naturally, all MLB prospects, no matter how old they are or what level of the minor leagues they are in, are working towards making it to the MLB. Unfortunately, most don't achieve that goal.

Anderson Comas is not currently ranked in the White Sox's top 30 prospects, so an appearance in the MLB doesn't seem very likely right now. It's certainly not impossible for him to get there, but Comas has an uphill battle to achieve that dream.

Anderson Comas plays for the Chicago White Sox organization

Even top prospects don't always pan out. It is as an incredibly difficult thing to get to the major leagues, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Comas was unable to achieve that. It also wouldn't be a surprise if he was one of the many low-ranked diamonds in the rough that teams have now.

