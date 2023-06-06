Who is Andrew Abbott? Red's young prospect makes historic debut

Andrew Abbott finally made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 5. He instantly became a star for his pitching skills.

Abbott was born on June 1, 1999, in Lynchburg, Virginia. His parents are David and Jeanette Abbott. Andrew attended Halifax County High School in South Boston, Virginia.

He also attended the University of Virginia. He was initially selected by the New York Yankees in the 36th round of the 2017 MLB draft but did not sign and chose to play collegiate baseball instead. In 2018, he played collegiate summer baseball for the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Andrew Abbott was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut against the Brewers in a 2-0 win, making six strikeouts with four walks and one hit in six innings as the Reds snapped their four-game losing streak.

The 24-year-old said about his performance:

"I know I'm going to have a mountain of things to go through on my phone after this, but it's been a dream come true. I felt really good, honestly, too.

"I had another day of rest because I was supposed to go Sunday (for Triple-A Louisville). Just seeing the crowd, taking it all in, stuff definitely gets your adrenaline pumping so you throw a little bit harder than normal." (via MLB.com)

Reds manager David Bell was also full of praise for the youngster:

"It probably took him until the second or third to really settle in, and once he did that, he was really in command of the rest of the game and used all his pitches." (via MLB.com).

The team will hope to utilize him to his full potential in upcoming games.

Andrew Abbott's MiLB career

During his minor league career, he was mostly known for playing for the Chattanooga Lookouts in the Double-A level. There, he notched up an ERA of 4.75 with 119 strikeouts and 41 walks in 91 innings and 20 starts.

He was also promoted to the Triple-A level and played for the Louisville Bats. Abbott notched up an ERA of 3.05 with a win-loss record of 3-0 and 54 strikeouts. He was also known MiLb.com Organization All-Star Award in 2022 for his contribution to the minor league.

Andrew Abbott needs to continue sharpening his skills to become one of the best in the MLB.

