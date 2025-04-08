Who is Andy Ibanez's girlfriend Lisandra Ruiz? A look into Detroit Tigers infielder's personal life

Andy Ibanez is now in his third season with the Detroit Tigers, and the club has a great chance to turn some heads. After a playoff push last season, Detroit would love to get even closer this season.

The Cuban native was the first Tigers' player to hit a go-ahead RBI as a pinch hitter. He came up big against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Despite being on the road for much of the year, Ibanez has been able to find a romantic partner. His girlfriend is Lisandra Ruiz, but it is not exactly clear when the two started dating.

The two have kept their relationship more private than most other players. There is not much information on Lisandra other than what she has posted on her Instagram account.

From her posts, she loves to travel, taking trips to places like Colorado for a ski adventure and attending the Tigers games throughout the season. Lisandra also has posed as a model for various sets over the years with her love for fashion.

She also has a love for animals, taking a trip last year to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. While Ibanez is kept plenty busy during the season, so is she.

Detroit Tigers' slugger Andy Ibanez's first homer of the season was a big one

Detroit Tigers - Andy Ibanez (Photo via IMAGN)

Going into Monday, Andy Ibanez was still searching for his first home run of the season with the Detroit Tigers. On Monday's game against the New York Yankees, the slugger found the barrel.

Ibanez hit a monster three-run home run in the third inning off Carlos Rodon. It got Detroit out to a 3-0 lead, and they would stay out in front the rest of the way.

The Yanks were able to get one back by an Aaron Judge RBI single in the fifth. However, Detroit responded with two more runs of their own to further extend their lead.

The Bronx Bombers could only muster up one more run before things ended in the ninth. They were able to take the first of a three-game series from New York and won their second game on Tuesday.

Detroit has the chance to fight for a division title this year. They have a great pitching staff and a ton of exciting bats scattered throughout their lineup. If they can stay healthy, matching up with Detroit could be difficult.

