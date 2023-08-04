Who is Anthony Seigler? Exploring the unique abilities of ambidextrous Yankees prospect

24-year old Anthony Seigler has the potential to change the game. In addition to being a strong prospect, Seigler has shown an ability to throw with both hands.

A 23rd overall pick by the New York Yankees in 2018, Seigler made his debut for the Bombers' Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, this season, and has shown much promise.

Switch-hitting has taken off in different years. Although Bob Ferguson was the first pro baseball player to show an ability to hit from both sides in 1870, ambidextrous throwing is a whole different situation alltogether.

A catcher and outfielder, Anthony Seigler has shown ability to switch his handedness based on which position he is playing. This week, he appeared as a left-handed thrower in left field before making a start as a right-handed catcher just one night later.

Tonight he played catcher as a righty. Last night Anthony Seigler played left field as a lefty.Tonight he played catcher as a righty. pic.twitter.com/WxGBEcrsiy

A native of Georgia, Seigler is also a switch hitter. In 46 games playing for the Patriots this season, he has has struggled to hit, but has demonstrated good plate discipline and defensive poise. Despite hitting just one home run alongside his .166 average, he boasts an OBP of .324 on account of his 35 walks.

While he may not be making his debut with the New York Yankees tomorrow, his ability to throw with both hands opens a world of possibilities He will, however, need to improve his batting average if he wants a chance to play in the show. Either way, Yankees fans will probably need to wait for a few seasons.

Although a catcher by discipline, Seigler has stated that he has always used his hand when playing in the outfield or at first base. There has not been a right-handed catcher appear in an MLB game since Pittsburgh Pirates backstop Benny Distefano did so in 1989.

Anthony Seigler presents a fascinating new opportunity, challenge for players

While having players possess the ability to switch throwing hands is, from a defensive standpoint, every manager's dream, it may not be so easy. Since two-way stud Shohei Ohtani has been inserted into the Los Angeles Angels lineup as a DH when pitching, teams have begun to consider other options. Now, if more players like Seigler begin to appear more frequently, the league will certainly have to enact some rules to regulate the insane ambidexterity that may soon come.