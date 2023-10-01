Who do the Astros play in playoffs? Exploring defending World Series champion's potential postseason opponent

The Houston Astros successfully clinched their postseason spot for the seventh successive year after their 1-0 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

While it was the Texas Rangers' win over the Seattle Mariners that ensured at least a Wild Card berth for Houston, they can still take the division on Sunday. However, for that to happen, the Houston side will have to win their final game while the Rangers need to lose theirs against the Mariners, who have nothing to play for.

If they manage to take the AL West title, it will automatically secure them a bye in the first round, courtesy of being the no. 2 seed. In that scenario, they will have to play the winner of the Wild Card series between the Rangers/Blue Jays and the Twins.

However, if the Texans and Blue Jays manage a win with Astros losing their final game, Houston will have to play the Wild Card series against the Minnesota Twins. No matter who their opponent is, the defending champions have plenty of experience in the postseason, and are certainly capable of going the distance.

Justin Verlander records landmark strikeout as the Astros clinch postseason spot

The Houton Astros shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks to win Saturday's game 1-0 and clinch a postseason spot in the MLB. In an impressive performance, Houston's starting pitcher Justin Verlander recorded the 3,342nd strikeout of his major league career.

He is now tied in the 12th position with Phil Niekro in the all-time list. The veteran pitched five innings giving up only two hits and recording five strikeouts to reach the landmark.

They Houston side will now look to win the final game of the regular season in order to keep their hopes of winning the division alive. It promises to be a nail-biter of a final day of the season.