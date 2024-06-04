Who was Bart Giamatti? Exploring the life of former MLB Commissioner who negotiated lifetime ban of Pete Rose

Bart Giamatti might not be a household name for some of the younger fanbase, however, his role in MLB history will be remembered forever. The former President and professor of literature at Yale, Giamatti was responsible for negotiating the lifetime ban of Cincinnati Reds icon Pete Rose.

After impressing owners during his time as the President of Yale, Bart Giamatti was approved to become the 7th commissioner in MLB history. The former National League president took over the commissioner role from Peter Ueberroth, with the Pete Rose gambling scandal being the biggest moment of his short tenure as the commissioner.

"Commissioner Bart Giamatti permanently bans Pete Rose from baseball for his alleged gambling on major league games, August 24, 1989" - @baseballinpix

One of Giamatti's main goals as commissioner was to protect the integrity of baseball, which directly coincided with the Cincinnati Reds legend. After only a few months in the role, Bart Giamatti led Rose to voluntarily accept a permanent place on baseball's ineligible list. Only eight days after announcing the Pete Rose decision, Giamatti passed away at 51 years old.

The Massachusetts native suffered a heart attack on September 1, 1989. The devoted Boston Red Sox fan left behind his wife Toni Marilyn Smith and his three children: Marcus, Paul, and Elena. Although his tenure as MLB Commissioner was short, his connection to the lifetime ban of Pete Rose will live on forever.

Bart Giamatti is the father of Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti

Although Bart's importance to the MLB will forever be etched in the history books, he may now best be known for being the father of Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti. Giamatti has enjoyed an incredibly successful acting career, starring in hit television series such as Billions and John Adams, as well as films such as Sideways and The Holdovers.

"I think Paul Giamatti needs to follow in his fathers footsteps (Bart Giamatti) and be the next commissioner of MLB." - @PalmerDesigns_

Bart's other son Marcus Giamatti has also enjoyed a solid career. Although he may not have reached the critical heights of his brother, Marcus may be best known for his role in the series Judging Amy. Bart's daughter Elena is reportedly a jewelry designer. It's safe to say that Bart's children have done an amazing job carving out successful careers.

