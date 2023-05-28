Who is Ben Joyce? Meet the Angels prospect ahead of MLB call up

Ben Joyce is finally making his debut in the MLB for the Los Angeles Angels. He has had an impressive career in the minor leagues.

The #Angels are set to callup No. 9 prospect Ben Joyce from Double-A Rocket City to join the bullpen for what would be his MLB debut.

Ben Joyce was born on September 17, 2000, in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he grew up and attended Farragut High School. He also attended Walters State Community College where he started playing baseball.

In his sophomore career, he had a win-loss record of 3-1 with an ERA of 4.79 and 35 strikeouts in pitching 20 and two-third innings.

Joyce garnered national attention for his fastball that hit 105.5mph. The Los Angeles Angels selected him in the third round of the 2022 MLB draft and he was assigned to the Rocket City Trash Pandas to begin his professional career.

During his stint in the minor leagues, he was known for finishing his first professional season with an ERA OF 2.08, 20 strikeouts, and a save in 13 game appearances.

Ben Joyce is also one of the first players from the historic Vols team from the last season to make his debut in the MLB. Now that he's making his debut with the Los Angeles Angels, he will be expected to use his pitching skills to help the team in their upcoming games.

The Los Angeles Angels' 2023 MLB performance

The Los Angeles Angels' 2023 MLB performance

The Los Angeles Angels are still in a good position in the 2023 league. They have been placed in AL West and have played a good game against their rivals despite some hiccups and mixed performances.

They have good players like Hunter Renfroe, Mike Trout, and Shohei Ohtani. However, their starting rotation has put some pressure on them, and if it continues the team might face trouble in the future.

It is expected that the addition of Ben Joyce will give a competitive advantage to the team against their rivals in their upcoming games.

