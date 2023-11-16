Who are Blake Snell's parents? A closer look at NL Cy Young winner's personal life

Former San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell has won the second Cy Young award of his career after a fantastic season in the MLB this year. The 30-year-old left-hander was born and brought up in Seattle by Dave and Jane Snell along with his three brothers. Having played a huge role in his life during his formative years and helped him become the player he is today, Blake's parents could now have a major say in the highly-coveted ace's immediate future.

Dave Snell is a former professional baseball pitcher and was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 1982 MLB Draft. He went on to play in the minor leagues for six seasons and is currently a youth baseball coach in Shoreline, Washington. Dave played a huge role in his son's formative years as a pitcher and was his first coach in life.

Jane Snell worked as a hair stylist for over four decades at the University of Washington campus during the years Blake and his brothers were growing up. Jane and Dave had an amicable divorce before Blake made his MLB debut, but both the parents are in good terms, both living in Shoreline.

Blake Snell's three brothers all live in and around Seattle, which could be a sign of things to come. Moreover, the siblings and family are all lifelong Seattle Mariners fans and the clan would surely be elated to see Blake join the Mariners.

Could the Seattle Mariners land Blake Snell this year?

Having finished the 2023 MLB season with a league-best 2.25 ERA, every team in the major league will be happy to sign NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. He went 14-9 with 234 strikeouts and also led the league in ERA+(182) and hits per innings(5.75).(Stats courtesy MLB.com).

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the likes of the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants are all interested in securing Snell's services.

However, given his family background, the Seattle Mariners would have a good chance of signing him if they decide to make a move for him. Moreover, they have the financial means to offer him an attractive offer after one of the best season of his career.