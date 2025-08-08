Who is Blue Jays rising star Joey Loperfido's girlfriend? Meet Faith Reilly

Joey Loperfido is having a career resurgence this season. The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder, who started the season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, was called up in early July after Andres Gimenez sprained his ankle.Born to Amy and Joseph on May 11, 1999, in Philadelphia, Loperfido was a seventh-round pick by the Houston Astros in the 2021 MLB draft. After making his MLB debut in 2024, the Astros traded him to the Blue Jays in the same year. During his time with the Astros, Loperfido began dating Faith Ann Reilly, who, like him, is a Philadelphia Eagles fan.More details about Joey Loperfido's girlfriendJoey Loperfido's girlfriend, Faith Ann Reilly, was born on February 6, 2000, in Livingston, New Jersey, to Bill and Cheryl Reilly. She has one older brother, named Will. Her cousin, Jarman, is a senior at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Before transferring, he was a Division I soccer player at Lehigh University.Reilly graduated magna cum laude from Bucknell University's Freeman College of Management with a degree in markets, innovation and design. After graduation, she moved to Philadelphia to begin her career as a private wealth management financial analyst. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt Bucknell, Reilly was a member of the Division I Women's Lacrosse team until an injury ended her playing career. She founded the Bison Finance Society to help fellow Bucknell students break into the financial field and even served as vice president of her sorority.Joey Loperfido's girlfriend's high school careerBefore attending Bucknell, Joey Loperfido's girlfriend, Faith Ann Reilly, was a four-year letterwinner in lacrosse at Mountain Lakes High School. Sarah Noelle Monteleone, her high school teammate, later played together at the collegiate level at Bucknell.Reilly played a pivotal role in the team's success, leading the Mountain Lakes to Morris County championships in 2017 and 2016, a runner-up finish in 2018, and appearances in the state sectional finals all three of those years. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer accolades include being named to the 2018 U.S. Lacrosse All-Academic Team, earning selections to the 2017 and 2016 New Jersey Under Armour All-American Tournament Underclass Team and receiving All-State Group 1 First-Team Attacker honors in 2018.Additionally, she was a two-time All-Morris County First-Team selection (2018, 2017) and a 2018 All-Conference Stars and Stripes First-Team honoree.Earlier in her career, Reilly earned recognition as a 2017 All-State Group 1 Third-Team Midfielder, 2017 All-Conference Stars and Stripes Second-Team selection, 2016 All-Morris County Third-Team honoree and a 2016 Under Armour 150 Standout Player. She also competed at the club level for Building Blocks Lacrosse.