Who is Braden Shewmake? All about Braves top prospect recalled from Triple-A

The Atlanta Braves have recalled top prospect Braden Shewmake from Triple-A and added him to the active roster. Shewmake was drafted by the Braves in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft and has been impressive in the minor leagues.

Atlanta Braves Photo Day

Shewmake, 23, is a shortstop and second baseman who played college baseball at Texas A&M. In his first full season in the minor leagues in 2019, he hit .318 with a .374 OBP and a .466 slugging average, showing excellent plate discipline and solid power.

Shewmake is known for his defensive abilities, with a strong arm and good range in the infield. He has also been working on his speed, stealing 20 bases in 2019 and nine in 2022.

Why was Braden Shewmake recalled from Triple-A?

The Braves have been struggling with injuries in the infield, with Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies both missing time due to injuries. Shewmake will provide depth and could potentially see playing time at second base or shortstop.

Braves manager Brian Snitker praised Shewmake’s work ethic and said he was excited to see him at the major league level.

"He’s a talented kid, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do." - Brian Snitker

Braden Shewmake’s promotion is part of a larger roster for the Braves, who also activated reliever Raisel Iglesias from the injured list and optioned pitcher Dylan Dodd to Triple-A.

Raisel Iglesias was activated from the IL

Shewmake’s promotion is an exciting development for the Atlanta Braves and their fans. The young infielder has been highly touted since his draft day, and his impressive performance in the Minor Leagues has earned him this opportunity.

With the team in need of infield depth, Shewmake could see significant playing time and have a chance to prove himself at the major league level. Braves fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how he performs.

