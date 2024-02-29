Who is Brainer Bonaci? Everything you need to know about Red Sox prospect suspended after domestic violence accusations

Brainer Bonaci is a Boston Red Sox prospect who has now been suspended for a season. He will not play at all during the 2024 season after violating the Minor League Baseball’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The New York Post is reporting that it is "unclear" what led to the suspension at this time, but it falls under the above categories.

Brainer Bonaci was first placed on administrative leave in August of last year. He went back to Venezuela at the time, where he is originally from. The prospect was then allowed to take part in the Arizona Fall League, but only played two games for the Glendale Desert Dogs before being placed on the restricted list by MLB in October 2023.

He is 21 years old and was the Red Sox's 12th-ranked prospect in MLB Pipeline. He did not rank among the top 100 for the league at large. It is unclear how this suspension will hurt the Venezuelan's standing. Some teams have opted to release prospects who violate this policy, but Boston hasn't done that as of now.

Brainer Bonaci prospect profile

Brainer Bonaci was in High A for the Boston Red Sox, so it was likely a while until he was ready to get into the MLB level. He is described as having a small frame, but is physically mature and has an athletic build.

The Boston Red Sox emply Brainer Bonaci as a prospect

He was expected to eventually be a player with the ability to hit for average while adding sneaky power for someone his size. He has good athleticism and instincts, but his speed is lacking and not a major part of the game.

His defense is average, with his mechanics being sound and fluid. His arm is a positive, as he can easily make all the throws from the left side of the infield. He was signed when he was 16 internationally and has spent the last five years in the same organization. His timeline is far away as he is only at the AA level right now.

