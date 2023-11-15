Who is Brandon Hyde’s wife Lisa? Meet partner to newest AL Manager of the Year

Brandon Hyde is one of the most successful managers in baseball. This year's AL Manager of the Year, Hyde turned the Baltimore Orioles into a legitimate World Series contender. They were the AL's best team and stunned the rest of the division by winning the AL East by a couple of games. Behind him is is partner, Lisa.

Brandon Hyde's wife is named Lisa Hyde. The manager's partner has been with him since they met in 2003. They didn't waste a lot of time getting officially together after meeting and they were married that same year. It was not Lisa's first marriage, though.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two have two children together. Colton Hyde, their eldest, was born in 2008. Two years later, Lisa and Brandon welcomed their second child, Addison. They have a third child from Lisa's previous marriage. Aria DiLeo is her name and she is Brandon Hyde's step-child.

By and large, Lisa Hyde is very private. Brandon is, too, as much as a baseball manager can be. They both largely stay off of social media, so not much is known about the ins and outs of their relationship.

Furthermore, Lisa's profession is kept quiet, too. Hyde has been a professional coach in baseball since about 2005, so there was a bit of time that the two were together before he became the figure he is today.

Brandon Hyde and wife looking forward to future

Though it ended in rather shocking fashion, the Baltimore Orioles are building towards a World Series. They have a former Rookie of the Year, the reigning Rookie of the Year, some All-Stars and a budding farm system.

Brandon Hyde is ready for the next step

Though they were swept by the Texas Rangers, their season was special. They built something, and now they will add to it and try to reach the mountaintop they've been working for.

After a huge award, Brandon Hyde and his wife will likely be around for a long time to see it through. He was hired several years ago, and all the hard work has finally paid off.