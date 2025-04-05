Who is Brice Turang’s girlfriend Maile Olson? Everything to know about Brewers' Platinum Gold Glove-winning star's love life

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Brice Turang is off to a hot start. Across eight games, he is hitting .313/.324/.500 with two home runs, six runs batted in, and a stolen base.

He has been huge for the club as they looked to claw their way back from an embarrassing series opener against the New York Yankees. After four straight losses, they have found themselves on a four-game winning streak.

Turang has seen the ball well early, but he is not the only talented one with a bat in his hands. His girlfriend, Maile, played softball for the California Baptist and then the University of Nevada.

During her two years at Cal Baptist, she was a two-year letter winner. She also earned WAC All-Academic Team honors. She spent her final two years at the University of Nevada, being named to the All-Mountain West Tournament Team.

Her Senior year was one of her best seasons, and a great way to close out her college career. She finished the season hitting .294 with two triples and eight home runs.

Her father, DC Olsen, played baseball for Cal State Fullerton and helped them win the National Championship in 1995. Olsen was later drafted and spent a few years in the minor leagues.

Brewers slugger Brice Turang was close to securing a new vehicle for a fan on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers - Brice Turang (Photo via IMAGN)

Brewers slugger Brice Turand knows how to hit the longball. Much like his girlfriend, Maile, he has no problem getting his barrel on baseballs and driving them deep.

That was evident when he launched a big-time home run on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. The home run came in the fifth inning, going 418 feet to centerfield.

The Platinum and Gold Glove Award winner put the Brew Crew up 3-0. The ball was close to hitting the Toyota showcase at American Family Field, which would have been incredible for one lucky fan.

If it had hit the Toyota Land Cruiser, one lucky fan would have gone home with a brand new vehicle. That is a sweepstakes the club is running all year long for the 2025 season.

Brice Turang has come up big for this team multiple times this year, early into the season. He helped the Brewers win in extra innings against the Kansas City Royals. Coming up to the plate going 0-for-5, he laid down a bunt to close out the game.

