Who is Brooks Raley's wife Rachel Shipley? A glimpse into the personal life of Mets pitcher

New York Mets pitcher Brooks Raley is married to his former soccer player Rachel Shipley.

Shipley is a native of Plano, Texas and has a sister named Riley Shipley and a brother named Swaggy Shipley.

Rachel did her education at Texas A&M and received a degree in finance. She is also quite athletic and played soccer for the Texas A&M Aggies for four years from 2007 to 2010, where she dominated the midfield by donning jersey number 7. During her tenure with the team, she helped them grab two Elite Eight appearances and two conference titles.

Brooks Raley and Rachel Shipley met each other in college and started dating on April 21, 2008. They have been together for fourteen years and married on November 2, 2013.

Rachel Shipley now teaches soccer to youngsters through her organization Hot Shots Soccer. It is also known as Raley Athletics LLC. and teaches kids between the ages of 18 months to six years how to play the sport.

Do Brooks Raley and Rachel Shipley have kids?

Brooks Raley with his family

Brooks Raley and Rachel Shipley indeed have kids. They have three daughters and a son. Their eldest child Raelynn Kaye was born on September 5, 2017, followed by twins Rayney Katherine and Ramsey Klaire on October 4, 2019. Their son, Witten Lee, was born on July 22, 2021. The family also has a pet named Sage. Their eldest child is five years old and their youngest child is one year old.

Raley and Shipley's daughters are all set to follow in the footsteps of their mother. They all learn soccer at Hot Shot Soccer. Brooks Raley and Rachel Shipley are expected to have a happy family with their daughters and son.

