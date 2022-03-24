Who is Bryce Harper married to? Everything you need to know about the All-Star's wife

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla Varner was born on November 4, 1992, in Henderson, Nevada. She was raised in Las Vegas. Her father's name is Sean Varner, and her mother's name is Lizz Varner. She has two brothers named Markus and McKay.

She attended Green Valley High School. While in high school, Varner excelled as a soccer player. According to sports writer Riana Mercado, for three years, Varner was the captain of the Green Valley Gators. The team won two Sunrise conference titles, three Southeast division titles, and the Nevada State Championship while she was there. She was awarded Nevada High School Player of the Year two times. In 2011, she received the NSCAA Senior Excellence Award.

After graduating from high school, she attended Brigham Young University. Her plan was to study interior design. She played 33 games at Brigham Young University. The highlight of her soccer career was making the game-winning penalty kick in the 2012 NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game against Marquette. After her sophomore year, she transferred to Ohio State, where she had two goals and five assists in 20 matches.

Kayla's personal social media profile is popular, with over 121k followers on Instagram.

Kayla Varner's life with husband Bryce Harper

"A year ago today, I married my high school sweetheart in the pouring rain. ✨ I love you more and more each day I get to be with you.❤️"- Kayla Varner

Harper and Varner began dating in 2010. The high school sweethearts got engaged in 2014 and were planning to marry the following year. However, the pair did not marry as planned, causing people to believe that they had split up. Fortunately, they reunited and revealed they were engaged "again" in July 2016.

On December 16, 2016, Kayla Varner and Bryce Harper exchanged vows at the Mormon Temple in San Diego.

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla have two children: Krew Aron Harper, a son, and Brooklyn Elizabeth, a daughter. Krew was born in August 2019, and Brooklyn was born in November 2020.

After giving birth to two children - a son and a daughter - Varner and Bryce's family seems to be complete.

After just over a decade together, it appears like the couple's love journey is only getting started. Time and again, Kayla Harper never shies away from showing her love for her husband.

"As crazy as this year has been, there is so much to be thankful for 🦃🍁🍴"- Kayla Harper

So does Bryce Harper.

"29!!! Staycation with the Mrs. Happy Birthday to this fine mama of my kiddos and the rock of our family! You deserve everything you get and more! I love you."🔥😘 -Bryce Harper

Kayla Varner and her spouse are both active in charity work. Harper's Heroes, Bryce Harper's nonprofit, was founded in 2013. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is a partner of the charity. The foundation allows cancer patients and survivors to see the Washington Nationals club, take batting practice and attend games for free.

Kayla has been a strong supporter of her husband's organization. She's also a member of the Alliance for Haiti's Children, a charity dedicated to assisting Haitian children in obtaining an education.

Edited by Windy Goodloe