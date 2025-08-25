Who is Bubba Chandler's girlfriend? All you need to know about Allie Enright

Bubba Chandler created history when he debuted for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Chandler entered the game in the sixth inning and struck out three Colorado Rockies sluggers in four innings. In the process, he recorded a save, becoming the first Pirates pitcher to do so on his MLB debut.Born to Reuben and Bobby Chandler on September 14, 2002, his real name is Roy Buben Chandler. Apart from his parents and siblings, Jordan and Cody, his girlfriend, Allie Enright, was also at PNC Park to witness his debut.Before the 2021 MLB draft, Chandler was among the top two-way prospects in high school. However, that didn't help him earn a first-round selection in the draft. Nevertheless, he was ably supported by his family and girlfriend.More about Bubba Chandler's girlfriend and her familyAllie Enright was born to John and Michelle Enright on June 26, 2002, in North Carolina. She has an older brother, Trey, a former lacrosse player, born June 14, 1999.Trey earned his bachelor's degree in biological science with a minor in wildlife biology from Clemson University in South Carolina. He is an account executive at Arrowhead Automotive Insurance. Previously, he was an associate territory manager at Eli Lilly and Company and a biotherapeutics representative at Syneos Health.Like her older brother, Enright is also a graduate of Clemson University, where she was an accomplished cheerleader. She had been cheerleading since high school. Notably, she won the 2015 state championship with Lexington High School. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEnright studied at both Clemson University and Tri-County Technical College [TCTC] through the Bridge to Clemson Program. She earned an Associate of Science degree in Biological Science at Tri-County and graduated from Clemson with a bachelor's degree in marketing management.During her time at Clemson, she was on the cheerleading team and was also part of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Notably, Bubba Chandler was Enright's date on the Kappas and Kowboys event in September 2023.Since July 2024, Enright has been a social media marketing intern at The WRKT (pronounced &quot;The Work-it&quot;). It is a reformer Pilates studio that blends traditional Pilates principles with innovative techniques to provide a full-body workout. She previously interned at Trident United Way.Bubba Chandler's girlfriend pens a heartwarming message after his MLB debutBubba Chandler's girlfriend, Allie, supported him during his time in Double-A with the Altoona Curve and in Triple-A with the Indianapolis Indians. She was happy about his historic debut for the Pirates against the Rockies on Friday.She posted a snap on Instagram showing fans from before and after Chandler's performance.&quot;What a weekend and once in a lifetime opportunity! Such a blessing to watch your dreams come true and be by your side 💛 No one else more driven, hardworking, and deserving. Forever my favorite person and day! Let’s Go Pirates!!! 🏴‍☠️,&quot; she captioned the post.The first snap of the post showed Enright and Chandler in a loving embrace. The second featured the two posing together, while the subsequent snaps captured Chandler's friends and family who came to witness his big league debut.