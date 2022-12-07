Who is Carlos Rodon's wife? Meet Ashley Paddock

Now that Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom have signed with new teams, Carlos Rodon remains the top pitcher free agent on the open market. The star pitcher declined a qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, electing instead for free agency.

Last season in San Francisco, Carlos Rodon finished with a 14-8 record and a stellar 2.88 ERA. He also recorded 237 strikeouts, breaking the Giants' franchise record for double-digit strikeout games. If there was ever a season to enter free agency, this was it for Rodon.

Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ Hear that Carlos Rodon has been seeking six years in talks w/ teams, something around $30M per. Yes, I cover the Yankees, and while they have been in contact, it's unclear atm whether they would be in for around that kind of commitment. Hear that Carlos Rodon has been seeking six years in talks w/ teams, something around $30M per. Yes, I cover the Yankees, and while they have been in contact, it's unclear atm whether they would be in for around that kind of commitment.

"Hear that Carlos Rodon has been seeking six years in talks w/ teams, something around $30M per. Yes, I cover the Yankees, and while they have been in contact, it's unclear atm whether they would be in for around that kind of commitment." - Brendan Kuty

Unless Rodon re-signs with the San Francisco Giants, he and his wife, Ashley Rodon, will need to establish themselves in a third city.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, have a son and daughter together. Their daughter Willow was born in 2019, whereas their son Bo was welcomed to the world in 2021.

"first firework Friday" - Ashleyrodon

According to both of their social media accounts, Carlos and Ashley are avid hunters. Ashley's father Chuck Paddock was a regular on the now-cancelled hunting television show 'Open Season TV,' had both her and Carlos join him on an episode.

Aside from being Carlos Rodon's wife and a supportive mother of two, there is little else known about Ashley Rodon's history.

Herb Lawrence @Ecnerwal23 Carlos Rodon, just an incredible comeback story (Both from injury and poor play). He and his ride or die wife Ashley deserve all the credit Carlos Rodon, just an incredible comeback story (Both from injury and poor play). He and his ride or die wife Ashley deserve all the credit

"Carlos Rodon, just an incredible comeback story (Both from injury and poor play). He and his ride or die wife Ashley deserve all the credit" - Herb Lawrence

A look at Carlos Rodon's career to date

After being drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Rodon has had a rollercoaster career up until this point. The 29-year-old from Miami, Florida, struggled with injuries and consistency throughout his career until his true breakout during the 2021 season.

Rodon finished the 2021 season with a 13-5 record, while posting a 2.37 ERA, and also recording 185 strikeouts. The dominant breakout season saw Rodon selected to the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Where do you think Carlos Rodón will sign? Where do you think Carlos Rodón will sign? https://t.co/MZXOBXjsjI

"Where do you think Carlos Rodón will sign?" - MLB Network

In 2022, Rodon returned to the All-Star Team after posting a 14-8 record, along with a 2.88 ERA, while also posting a career-high 237 strikeouts. Following the best season of his career, Rodon looks set to sign the richest deal of his career.

Poll : 0 votes