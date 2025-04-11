Who is Carlos Santana's wife Brittany? All you need to know about the Guardians slugger's personal life

Veteran slugger Carlos Santana is one of the most experienced and well-travelled players in all of the major leagues. Having made his debut back in June 2010, Santana has represented the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins.

He made the move back to where it all began for him this past offseason, signing a one-year, $12 million contract to join the Cleveland Guardians, after first baseman Josh Naylor moved to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier in the winter.

All through his journey, Carlos Santana's better half, Brittany, has been right by his side. Not much is known about when and how they first met each other, as the pair has preferred to keep those details about their relationship private. The couple currently reside in Cleveland, Ohio, along with their four children - sons David and Giancarlo, and daughters Savian and Luna.

While Carlos Santana heads to the field, day in and day out during the long baseball season, his wife reportedly spends most of her time at home looking after their kids, also regularly turning up to the ballpark to watch her husband in action.

Carlos Santana's wife, Brittany, was by his side when he became a US Citizen back in 2019

Carlos Santana first arrived in the United States in 2005 after he was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers. About fourteen years later, Santana was offered the chance to become a citizen of the country, which he gladly accepted.

Also accompanying Carlos to the swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Federal Courthouse Building in Cleveland, was his wife, Brittany, and their children, David, Savian and Luna.

The slugger later took to Instagram to express his appreciation, posting a photo along with his family in front of the American flag.

"Thank God for the opportunity to become an American citizen. God bless America!!!" Santana captioned his Instagram post

Having hit 23 home runs and recorded 71 RBIs with the Minnesota Twins in 2024, also winning a Gold Glove award, Santana showcased he is still extremely capable in both offensive and defensive situations. As the Cleveland Guardians look to improve on their NLCS finish of 2024, fans will hope the veteran can continue performing at a similar level.

