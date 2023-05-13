Who is Cedric Mullins' wife, Erika? A glimpse into the married life of Baltimore Orioles star

Cedric Mullins is a popular center fielder for the Baltimore Orioles. On November 11, 2022, he reached an important milestone as he married his longtime girlfriend Erika at the Chateau Elan Winery and Resorts.

Erika Mullins (nee Hardy) is the longtime girlfriend and now wife of Cedric Mullins. She started her nursing education in 2014 and also qualified for her Registered Nurse License from Riverside College of Health Careers in 2016. After graduating in 2018, she started working at the Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia. She also started to work as a travel nurse in 2020.

Cedric's and Erika's love story started way back during their college years on May 5, 2014. They have been together for eight years, before deciding to take their relationship to the next level.

Cedic always compliments Erika and stated that without her, he might not have gotten this far. The couple visits various interesting locations and decides to click pictures of them.

Erika is a proud supporter of her husband notably his first All-Star game t the red carpet ceremony. She attended Mullins' baseball games and showed her support for her husband on social media.

She is also a lover of dogs and owns a Boreboel named Lilo. The two of them are inseparable and the dog also attended their wedding ceremony. She also posts many pictures of the dog on social media.

Do Cedric and Erika Mullins have children?

Cedric Mullins has been proving his worth to the Baltimore Orioles team. The couple do have a loving and caring family. However, they do not have any children as yet. But that does not mean they are not going to have children in the future either.

Both Cedric and his wife Erika are expected to have a happy, loving, and caring family in the future.

