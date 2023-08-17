Who is Charlie Morton's wife, Cindy Morton? A glimpse into the personal life of Braves pitcher

Charlie Morton is a top-notch pitcher for the Atlanta Braves. He's in the midst of yet another very strong season and just finished a sterling six inning, 10 strikeout performance to push the New York Yankees below .500 and finish off a sweep.

He has tons of support from Braves fans around the world and has had the same from fanbases across the league, including the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros. They don't give Charlie Morton as much support as his longtime wife, Cindy.

Who is Cindy, Charlie Morton's wife?

Cindy Morton is from America, but her exact birthplace has never been revealed to the public. Her profession is also private. Generally speaking, some wives and girlfriends of MLB players prefer to stay out of the limelight.

That appears to be true of Cindy Morton. She is a relatively private person who is only known for her marriage to the Braves star. The couple met in 2008 and were married four years later in 2012. Again, the exact specifics were kept private so her anniversary is not known.

She and Charlie have four children together. Their first child was born in 2015 and they have added three more to the family since then.

Charlie Morton is one of the MLB's best pitchers right now, a shocking fact since he is 37 years old. He is still going strong, and his wife and kids are likely motivating him all the way.