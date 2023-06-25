Last night, Chase Anderson set an unfortunate record that may not ever be broken. He recorded three consecutive home runs yielded on three consecutive pitches. Three straight balls that left the Colorado Rockies pitcher's hand also left the yard. This feat is something he himself accomplished back in 2020.

During that season, he was pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays. Chase Anderson threw three straight pitches to New York Yankees hitters (Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit) and each of them left the yard.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



The last time a team hit 3 HR on 3 straight pitches was the Yankees on Sept. 17, 2020 vs the Blue Jays (Gardner, LeMahieu, Voit)...also against Chase… Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit back-to-back-to-back HR on 3 straight pitches vs Rockies starter Chase Anderson.The last time a team hit 3 HR on 3 straight pitches was the Yankees on Sept. 17, 2020 vs the Blue Jays (Gardner, LeMahieu, Voit)...also against Chase… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit back-to-back-to-back HR on 3 straight pitches vs Rockies starter Chase Anderson.The last time a team hit 3 HR on 3 straight pitches was the Yankees on Sept. 17, 2020 vs the Blue Jays (Gardner, LeMahieu, Voit)...also against Chase… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Ks95C5WGdJ

Last night, the pitcher was taken deep by Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss in a brutal effort for the Rockies. In total, Anderson was rocked for nine earned runs on 10 hits in just 2.2 innings of work as the Angels won 25-1.

Who is Chase Anderson? Getting to know the unfortunate record-holder

Chase Anderson began his MLB career in 2014 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he would spend two seasons. From 2016 to 2019, he was with the Milwaukee Brewers in the starting rotation.

Since then, he has spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, and now the Colorado Rockies. He's 35 years old and has bounced around the league.

AT&T SportsNet™ | RM @ATTSportsNetRM Bud Black talks about what went wrong for Chase Anderson on the mound tonight. Bud Black talks about what went wrong for Chase Anderson on the mound tonight. https://t.co/jobvzpWGzG

It may seem like he can't pitch very well since he's given up home runs on three straight pitches twice now, but he has accumulated a 7.4 bWAR over his career. Even this year, he's been slightly positive with a 0.1 bWAR.

