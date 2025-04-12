Who is Chase Meidroth? All you need to know about White Sox prospect

Chicago White Sox rookie Chase Meidroth made instant impact upon his debut tonight, April 11, 2025. The 23-year-old made his inaugural appearance in the Southsiders' contest against the Boston Red Sox. Interestingly enough, Meidroth was actually drafted by the Red Sox.

In the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Meidroth was selected by Boston but was shipped to Chicago in the trade that involved Garrett Crochet. Tonight, he lit up his old squad as the White Sox trampled the Red Sox, 11-1.

Chicago's #8 prospect per MLB Pipeline recorded a hit, two runs, and three walks in his maiden major league game. In the process, he became the first player since Hall of Famer Larry Walker on August 16, 1989 to record a hit and walk thrice in his MLB debut.

In the second inning, Meidroth recorded a walk on his first plate appearance and scored on a Jacob Amaya double. He then followed this up with a single and another run socred in the fourth. The youngster would draw two more walks to cap off his historic debut.

White Sox end slump in dominant win

The Chicago White Sox have finally broken their duck as they dominated the Boston Red Sox in the opening game of their three-game series in Chicago on tonight. The game was particulary noteworthy as prospect Chase Meidroth made an impressive debut for the Southsiders.

Jacob Amaya started the scoring in the second inning as his double brought home Meidroth and Michael A. Taylor. This was followed by Miguel Vargas' double in the fourth inning wherein Meidroth once again scored a run along with Omar Narvaez.

Luis Robert Jr. would get in on the ace as his RBI single drove home Vargas. Lenyn Sosa recorded an RBI single himself that scored Robert as the Southsiders capped off a four-run inning.

In the following frame, Narvaez's sac fly brought home Taylor who recorded his second run of the game. With Chicago's lead ballooning to seven by the seventh inning, Blake Sabol drove in Wilyer Abreu for the White Sox first and only score of the game. In the next half inning, Narvaez a two-RBI single to further solidify the lead for the home team.

During the eighth inning, Sosa recorded an RBI double and then Brooks Baldwin brough home Sosa with an RBI single to finish off the Red Sox.

Starter Davis Martin was handed his first victory of the year after allowing only one earned run on six base hits with six punchouts in six innings. Sean Newcomb meanwhile, ate the humiliating loss for the Red Sox as he allowed six run (four unearned) on six base hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in a four inning outing.

