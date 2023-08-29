Who is Chris Getz? Everything you need to know about MLB veteran rumored to be next White Sox GM

In a recent episode of Foul Territory, former MLB catcher A. J. Pierzynski received a tip live on-air that Chris Getz would become the new general manager of the Chicago White Sox. While it has been speculated that Getz could be considered for the vacant role, it appears that he will likely be hired.

"Chris Getz could be named head of baseball operations for the #WhiteSox as early as today. Thursday is an off day for potential press conference. I’m curious to see the other organizational dominoes fall and who else might be joining his front office." - @JamesFox917

The 39-year-old has served as the assistant general manager, as well as having a role in player development for the Chicago White Sox, so an internal promotion to general manager would not be surprising. While Chris Getz may be the emerging favorite, some fans of the club and the league may not know much about the top candidate.

Getz has spent his life in baseball, first as a player in high school, college, and the majors before joining the Chicago White Sox front office. The 39-year-old played seven seasons in the MLB, spending time with the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals, and Toronto Blue Jays before retiring as a player in 2014.

A look at Chris Getz's road to the MLB

Born in Southfield, Michigan, Getz was raised in Grosse Pointe, Michigan by his parents Art and Betsy. The potential future White Sox general manager attended Grosse Pointe South High School, where he still holds several school records for his baseball successes.

In 2002, Getz was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round, however, he instead opted to play for Wake Forest University. He soon transferred to the University of Michigan, where he thrived. His success at Michigan led to him being drafted by the White Sox yet again, but this time in the fourth round.

"The #WhiteSox are expected to name assistant GM, Chris Getz, as their new GM. (Pictured here with Rusty Kuntz, as a member of the Royals, at Comiskey Park)." - @ChicagoVince

Getz appeared in only 117 games for the Chicago White Sox before being dealt to the Kansas City Royals in a move that saw Mark Teahen head to Chicago. The former second baseman struggled with his health in Kansas City, appearing in more than 78 games once in four seasons.

After a brief 10-game stint with the Toronto Blue Jays, Chris Getz announced his retirement on May 10, 2014. He finished his MLB playing career with a .250 batting average, three home runs, 111 RBIs, and 89 stolen bases.