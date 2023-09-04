Who is Connor Phillips? All you need to know about Cincinnati pitcher set to make MLB debut

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds will hand the ball to rookie starter Connor Phillips for his MLB debut. The 22-year-old was promoted to the majors on Saturday after starter Brandon Williamson was placed on the IL after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Connor Phillips' 60-grade fastball was on point for the @LouisvilleBats. MLB's No. 71 prospect (@Reds No. 4) fans six batters -- all with the heater -- in six scoreless innings" - MLBPipeline

Originally, it was believed that the rookie would be called upon to make his MLB debut out of the bullpen, however, now after a fourth starter has been shelved, he will join the pitching rotation. Connor Phillips is tentatively set to square off against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, with both clubs looking to continue their push for the postseason.

The Houston, Texas native has been solid this season while splitting his time between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville posting a 4-5 record with a 3.86 ERA and 154 strikeouts. Through his 105.0 innings this year, Phillips also owns a 1.410 WHIP and 13.2 K/9.

Phillips played his high school ball at Magnolia West High School in Magnolia, Texas, before being selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 35th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He opted not to sign with the team instead deciding to attend McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas.

"Congrats to Connor Phillips on being called up to the Cincinnati Reds!!! Heck of year for the Mag West Baseball continues!! Get after those Mariners!! @Phillip__Connor @MAGWESTdirtboys" - @MAGWESTdirtboys

Tuesday's MLB debut will be against the very team that selected him back in 2020. After one season at McLennan Community College, Phillips saw his draft stock jump dramatically with the Seattle Mariners selecting him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Phillips was part of the deal that saw the Cincinnati Reds send both Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to Seattle last season.

Connor Phillips joins a Cincinnati Reds team ravaged by injuries

While Phillips likely would have earned a major league opportunity at one point, the current string of injuries plaguing the Cincinnati Reds has expedited matters. The Reds are currently without the likes of starters Hunter Greene, Brandon Williamson, Graham Ashcraft, and Nick Lodolo.

Entering Monday's action, the Cincinnati Reds are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, and Miami Marlins for the final National League Wild Card spot. With the team needing to win as many games as possible, Phillips' start will come with additional pressure.