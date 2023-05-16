Who is Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn Van Ham? A glimpse into the personal life of Texas Rangers shortstop

Corey Seager is an MLB veteran who played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and now the Texas Rangers. On December 5, 2020, he completed an important milestone in his life when he married his longtime girlfriend Madisyn Van Ham.

Madisyn Van Ham was born on March 10, 1996, in North Carolina. She attended Northwest Cabarrus High School. While at school, she was a member of the track and field team. She ran 100 meters and had a time of 18.94 seconds.

Later, she also attended East Carolina University. She earned her bachelor's degree in business Aadministration.

After graduation, Madisyn started her career with Melissa's Produce as a social media intern. However, she soon earned a full-time position as a social media marketing specialist for the same company.

Madisyn has known Corey since high school, and the couple started dating then. They became engaged in 2019 and finally married each other in a Covid-safe wedding at Tennessee's Saddle Farms.

Moreover, when Corey won the World Series, Madisyn posted a long message on Instagram stating that her husband is a "World.Freaking.Champ". Moreover, she also went on to say that he is very inspiring and that she is his biggest cheerleader.

She is active on Instagram and currently has 59.8K followers.

Do Corey Seager and Madisyn Van Ham have children?

Corey Seager is having a romantic life with his wife. Judging by their Instagram posts, they often spend time with their friends and acquaintances. They also share enough moments between themselves. However, he and his wife Madisyn do not have any children as of now. But they are proud dog parents. The couple shares two adorable pups named Hazel and Harlow. Hazel even served as the ring bearer at their wedding.

Corey and Madisyn are expected to have a happy and healthy life with each other as they juggle their personal and professional lives together.

