Who is Curtis Mead? Rays prospect set to make MLB debut vs Tigers

It will be a dream come true for Tampa Bay Rays infield prospect Curtis Mead, as he is set to make his MLB debut on Friday night against the Detroit Tigers. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Mead will take over the roster spot vacated by Shane McClanahan, who was placed on the IL with forearm tightness.

"The #Rays are calling up their No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 31), Curtis Mead, for what would be his Major League debut. More on the 22-year-old Australian with a 65-grade hit tool:" - @MLBPipeline

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 22-year-old is seen as one of the top-hitting prospects in the MLB and should play a key role for the Rays as they push for the American League East crown. Born in Australia, Curtis Mead's defensive flexibility could give him an opportunity at a boost in playing time as he has spent time first, second, and third base during his time in the minors.

While Mead is not much of a source of power, he has proven himself to be an effective batter at the minor league level. Through 46 games this year with Triple-A Durham, Mead has produced a .291 batting average with 3 home runs, 28 RBIs, and a .832 OPS.

A look at Curtis Mead's road to the Tampa Bay Rays

After excelling in the Australian Baseball League as a teenager, Mead signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. The Tampa Bay Rays then acquired Curtis Mead from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for pitcher Cristopher Sanchez in 2019. It was an under-the-radar trade that has the potential to work out well for both sides.

Darby Robinson @darby_robinson



The return in that deal? Their current number 2 prospect who they added to the 40 yesterday - Curtis Mead In 2019, the Rays had too many interesting prospects and not enough space on the 40 man. They traded Rule 5 eligible raw but enticing P Cristopher Sanchez to the Phillies.The return in that deal? Their current number 2 prospect who they added to the 40 yesterday - Curtis Mead pic.twitter.com/AA46N8AWPf

"In 2019, the Rays had too many interesting prospects and not enough space on the 40 man. They traded Rule 5 eligible raw but enticing P Cristopher Sanchez to the Phillies. The return in that deal? Their current number 2 prospect who they added to the 40 yesterday - Curtis Mead" - @darby_robinson

Cristopher Sanchez has proven to be an effective pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies this season, posting an 0-3 record with a 2.66 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 47.1 innings this year.

Based on Mead's current contract, he can remain under team control until the end 2029 season. Given that level of contractual control, as well as his defensive flexibility and on-base skills, he is an intriguing promotion for the Tampa Bay Rays as they attempt to close the gap between them and the Baltimore Orioles.