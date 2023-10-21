Who is Danny Serafini? Former Twins pitcher suspected of infamous Lake Tahoe shooting

Danny Serafini is a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played for seven seasons with teams like the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and the Colorado Rockies. Born on January 25, 1974, in San Francisco, Serafini was a left-handed relief pitcher who made his MLB debut on June 25, 1996.

Expand Tweet

However, his baseball career has recently taken a dark turn. Serafini, now 49, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his father-in-law, Robert Gary Spohr, and the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, in Lake Tahoe, California. The incident occurred on June 5, 2021 at a residence in Homewood, a neighborhood in North Lake Tahoe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Serafini and Samantha Scott, 33, were both taken into custody on Friday morning. The victims, Spohr and Wood, were found with gunshot wounds, and Wood, though initially hospitalized, succumbed to her injuries a year later.

Danny Serafini had a long careers as a pitcher in the MLB and Japan.

Serafini’s MLB career included stints with various teams, and he played in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan from 2004 to 2007 before returning to the United States with the Colorado Rockies in 2007. His post-playing career involved owning the Throw Like a Pro Baseball Academy in Sparks, Nevada, and co-owning a bar called The Oak Tavern.

Expand Tweet

The motive behind the alleged crimes and the nature of the relationship between Sarafini and Scott remain unclear. Both suspects are expected to be extradited back to California, where they will face charges related to the murder and attempted murder. The Place County Sheriff’s Office expressed satisfaction in bringing justice to the tragic events that unfolded in Homewood in 2021.

More on Danny Serafini: