Who is Darius Vines? Everything you need to know about Braves rookie pitcher set to make MLB debut vs Rockies

Darius Vines is set to make his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves, with his first start coming against the Colorado Rockies. The Braves have become the premier team for finding and developing elite pitching talent. Vines has been with the Braves organization since 2019, when he was drafted in the seventh round out of California State University.

Vines has had a solid 2023 campaign so far, in which he has started five games in Triple-A. His stellar ERA of 2.86 at that level made him an obvious choice for the Braves to call up. He has shown great consistency over the years and the Atlanta Braves are surely hoping that can continue at the major league level.

The Braves were thrilled to announce that Vines would be starting via their official Twitter account.

"Tonight Darius Vines makes his big league debut!" - Atlanta Braves

Vines is 25 years old and is from Oxnard, California, and he isn't going to let this opportunity go to waste. He played in the minor league system with 2022's Rookie of the Year Michael Harris III, who had nothing but high praise for Vines.

"I'm extremely proud of him. I'm just ready to see what he does tonight" - Michael Harris III

The Atlanta Braves have such an incredible collection of young stars that it is starting to get out of hand.

Will Darius Vines play in the postseason for the Atlanta Braves?

The Braves are one of the hottest teams in MLB currently, and the team many consider being World Series favorites. The postseason would be the brightest of bright lights for such an inexperienced pitcher.

However, if his debut against the Colorado Rockies goes well, the Braves may give him a chance in the playoffs. If he is dialed in and shutting down offenses, you may as well keep sending Darius Vines to the mound.