Who is Dave Roberts' son, Cole? Everything you need to know about the Diamondbacks prospect

Though he is regarded as one of the league's top managers, Dave Roberts' own playing career was, at best, an average one. Now, the son of the former NL Manager of the Year looks to carry on the family name.

Last summer, the Arizona D-Backs signed Roberts' son, Cole, to as an undrafted free agent. A 23-year old second baseman, Cole previously played baseball at Loyola Maymount University in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, March 10, Cole appeared in uniform for the first time with the Snakes as they took on his father's Dodgers in Cactus League action. Ahead of the fixture, the Dodgers' skipper exchanged lineup cards with his son.

"A proud dad. Dave Roberts and his son Cole exchanged lineup cards before the game" - Los Angeles Dodgers

After signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks last summer, Cole Roberts was assigned to the Arizona Complex League. In 16 games for Arizona's affiliate, Cole Roberts hit .404/.466/.596 with 2 home runs and 11 RBIs before spending the offseason playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

Born in Japan to an American serviceman father and a Japanese mother, Dave Roberts was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 28th round of the 1994 Draft. However, it was not until five years later that the elder Roberts first stepped into a big-league batters box, as a member of the Cleveland Indians.

"Name a random Cleveland Indians player. Yes Indians, I don't want current players. I'll start: Dave Roberts" - Scott F

Though he would win the 2004 World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox, Roberts' career was not as rewarding as his tenure as manager has been. In 2008, Roberts retired, owning a .266/.342/.366 slashline over the course of more than 800 games.

Dave Roberts' son Cole exemplifies generational MLB talent

Still young and inexperienced, Cole Roberts will need to tread the same path that his father did, nearly 30 years ago. In Sunday's game, Cole had the opportunity to pinch hit in the ninth, but grounded out, sealing his team's fate in their gruesome 12-1 loss.

With his father occuped with the pressing questions of his own team's lineups, much of his early-career navigation will be up to Cole himself. Although his father might be one of the league's most celebrated skippers, MLB can be unforgiving, and the sooner that Cole Roberts realizes this, the better equipped he will be to deal with the challenges at hand.

