Who is David Rubenstein's ex-wife Alice Rogoff? A glimpse into the personal life of billionaire set to buy Orioles

David Rubenstein has agreed to purchase the Baltimore orioles from the Angelos family for $1.725 billion. The deal still has to be agreed upon by the remaining owners, who are set to meet next week in Florida.

Rubenstein co-founded the Carlyle Group, a multinational private equity, alternative asset management, and financial services group. The group generated $4.44 billion in revenue in 2022.

David Rubenstein was married to Alice Rogoff. The two met while working for the Carter administration in 1983 but filed for divorce in 2017. They have three adult children who have followed in their parent's footsteps in the family business. The trio founded Manna Tree, a private equity firm that invests in health and nutrition.

Rangoff served over 10 years as the chief financial officer for U.S. News and World Report magazine. She then worked for the Washington Post and eventually served as special assistant to the director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Carter administration.

On top of her work in publication, she is also a pilot. In 2014, she piloted a plane to track the Iditarod sled race and even hosted Barack Obama in her home for a private dinner.

David Rubenstein is a Baltimore native and would love to bring his hometown a championship

David Rubenstein lives in Bethesda, Maryland, where he is very proud. He would love to bring the hometown fans a championship, something the Orioles have not done since 1983.

The team is heading in the right direction. They are coming off a 100-win season, and Gunnar Henderson won the AL Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season.

This organization's championship window is open, and they should be an exciting team to watch this upcoming season.

