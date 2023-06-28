Who is David Stearns? All you need to know about reported top candidate for Mets’ President of Baseball Operations job

David Stearns, the former president of baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, is reportedly a top candidate to take the same role with the New York Mets next season.

Stearns, who currently serves as an advisor to the Brewers, is rumored to be the prime target for Mets owner Steve Cohen to be the president of baseball operations for the moribund National League team with endless financial resources.

David Stearns became the general manager of the Brewers in 2015 at the age of 30. At the time, he was younger than Milwaukee then-star outfielder Ryan Braun.

Stearns clearned house after becoming GM of the Brewers, firing five of seven coaches and reshuffling the team's front office. Milwaukee began to become a force in the National League Central, and in 2019 Stearns was promoted to the role of president of baseball operations.

However, in 2022, for reasons that are still unclear, David Stearns stepped down from his presidential role and took an advisory role with the club that he remains in to this day.

Now, according to several media outlets, Cohen is prepared to bring Stearns — a New York native — to the Mets with what could be the biggest deal for an MLB executive in the history of the game.

The New York Post also suggests that Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who's contract is up at the end of this season, could join Stearns in a move to the Mets.

David Stearns is a Harvard graduate

General manager David Stearns of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during summer workouts at Miller Park on July 04, 2020

Stearns was reportedly in the running to become the general manager of the Houston Astros before the team coaxed Dana Brown away from the Atlanta Braves for the position.

If Stearns were to take the Mets job if offered, it is not known what that would mean for current New York GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter.

