Tim Anderson, the Chicago White Sox shortstop recently found himself in a cheating scandal. A woman named Dejah Lanee has accused him of having an extra-marital affair with her.

Dejah Lanee is an Instagram model and influencer with over 200K followers on her account. She shared a video in which she claimed that Tim Anderson was the father of her child. The shortstop also confirmed his lovechild and relationship with Lanee by posting their images on Instagram.

Tim Anderson's wife, Bria Anderson, however, is still fully in support of his husband. She shared images of her and Tim on Instagram showing their love for each other. Interestingly his gloves also have the name of his wife Bria. Interestingly, Tim and Bria Anderson got married in 2017 and have two children together.

Bria, however, asked her followers to respect their privacy regarding the matter. Moreover, she is tired of Internet games and cares about her family above anything else.

Furthermore, there have been interactions between Bria and Dejah on social media regarding the incident.

It seems that this will not be the end of this scandal story as fans are waiting eagerly to discover more information about the extra-marital affairs of Tim Anderson.

Tim Anderson was also called out for having an affair in 2021

The scandal with Dejah Lanee is not the first scandal that Tim Anderson has faced. In 2021, a woman named Sierra Maria shared screenshots of leaked messages between her and Anderson, thereby implicating that there was a relationship between them. At that time, Sierra stated:

"Why does he cheat knowing that he's married?" (via itsgame7.com)

Additionally, he has been accused of cheating on his wife by many other women.

Tim Anderson, the Chicago White Sox player is expected to change his ways and live a scandal-free life with his wife Bria Anderson and his daughters.

