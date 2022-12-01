Who designed the iconic New York Yankees logo? 

There are no sports logos more famous than that of the New York Yankees. Iconic, eye-catching, simple, memorable and versatile across all marketing platforms, the interlocking N and Y have become one of the rare sporting logos to transcend sport, becoming a staple in the fashion world.

Louis Tiffany created the stylized interlocking logo—NY in 1909. According to a popular legend, the Yankees' interlocking NY took inspiration from a visual emblem created in 1877 to honor John McDowell, the first New York police personnel to be shot while on duty.

Louis Tiffany was the first design director at his family's iconic company, Tiffany & Co. He is the American artist most associated with the Art Nouveau and Aesthetic movements, as well as his work with stained glass.

Since its humble beginnings in a New York suburb, the Yankees logo is now recognizable worldwide, even by people who have never watched a game of baseball in their lives. From Gucci jackets to sweatpants to the Yankee cap turned into a fashion staple. Stars such as Jay-Z have worn merchandise bearing the logo. The NY logo is unquestionably the most famous sporting logo in history.

