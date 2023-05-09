Who designed the Orioles City Connect Jersey? Unpopular leaked designs being compared to Team Great Britain WBC uniforms

This year, it's the Orioles' time. When the O's meet the Rangers on May 26, the jerseys will make their on-field debut.The City Connect jerseys for the Baltimore Orioles were scheduled to be shown shortly, but it appears that a picture of the jersey has already leaked.

Nike, the firm that manufactures MLB's official jerseys, and MLB have been creating and distributing "City Connect" jersey designs over time. Each team in the league has collaborated with the brand to create a uniform that captures the spirit of its hometown.

Two years ago, the first round of jersey releases included seven clubs, and seven more were released the following year. Here is our summary of the uniforms that have been released so far, with some of the designs being more divisive than others.

An image of one of the Baltimore Orioles jerseys that appears to have been leaked was uploaded on Monday afternoon by Twitter user 410Beck.

Orioles City Connect jersey compared to team Great Britain's WBC

The general aesthetic of the design of Orioles Jersey is similar to the Great Britain shirts from the World Baseball Classic.

In the spot where the Orioles logo and Maryland flag combination would be on a conventional jersey, there is an insignia, and the borders of the sleeves have something black and white.

To the dismay of baseball fans, the Baltimore Orioles' basic City Connect uniforms won't be winning any prizes.

