Who is Dillon Dingler's wife Alyssa? All you need to know about the Tigers catcher's love life

Dillon Dingler is an exciting young catcher the Detroit Tigers have at their disposal. They selected him with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft after spending a few years at Ohio State University.

Ad

Alyssa was a soccer player and she started her career and the University of Florida. She would then transfer to Ohio State University, where her sister, Christin, played and where she met Dingler.

The two instantly clicked and would date for some years. In 2024, Dingler asked Alyssa to marry him, and they got married in December at The Chapel at Seaside in Florida.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

It was a beautiful wedding filled with their closest friends and family. He was one of nine Tigers players who got married or engaged during the offseason ahead of the 2024 season.

The two spent this past offseason enjoying their time together on their honeymoon before the grueling MLB season started. The couple went to Saint Lucia to enjoy the tropical weather and spend some time in the water.

Dillon Dingler shines in his first start of the 2025 season with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers - Dillon Dingler (Photo via IMAGN)

Dillon Dingler made his first start of the year on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was the team's backstop and batted in the seven-spot in the batting lineup.

Ad

Facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dingler took him deep in the first inning. He got the party started, giving his a club a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gleyber Torres would later homer to make it a 2-0 game, but the Dodgers came clawing back. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts both hit solo shots, and the team was able to get one more run before the game headed into extra innings.

In the tenth inning, Dingler found himself at the plate. He would go on to hit a two-run triple to give his club a two-run lead. However, L.A. again clawed its way back to tie the game.

Ad

Mookie Betts would then go on to hit a three-run home run to win the game. The Dodgers won the game 8-5, but it was quite the performance from Dingler behind the dish and at the plate.

The extra-innings moment was not too bright for the young slugger, and he came in and did his job. This is exactly what you want to see from your young players early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback