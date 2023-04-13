Who is DJ LeMahieu's wife Jordan? A glimpse into personal life of New York Yankees star

Infielder DJ LeMahieu plays for the New York Yankees, He previously played for the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs. LeMahieu is married to Jordan LeMahieu.

She's a real estate agent who works for her family's company, The Freeman Team Realty, in Marietta, Georgia. She was born to Debra Smith Freeman and Richard Taylor Freeman on January 1, 1988, in Kennesaw, Georgia, USA.

DJ LeMahieu and Jordan LeMahieu first met in Louisiana in 2004. They started dating while still in college before marrying in 2014.

A heartfelt congratulations going out to our sweet groom DJ LeMahieu on his selection to represent the @Rockies and the national league in the @mlb #allstargame next week!

Jordan has a sister, Katherine, who is four years younger, and carries the same family name. An image of Jordan LeMahieu's family can be seen here:

The Freeman Team Realty

DJ LeMahieu's MLB career

LeMahieu was chosen by the Chicago Cubs in the second round of the 2009 MLB draft.

He started the 2011 season at Class AA Southern League's Tennessee Smokies. LeMahieu was promoted to the major leagues by the Cubs on May 30 when Jeff Baker was placed on the 15-day injury list with a left groin strain.

LeMahieu signed a six-year, $90 million contract in free agency to join the Yankees on January 27, 2021. His 300th career hit with the Yankees came on May 7, 2021, against the Washington Nationals during his 225th game.

He had 467 at-bats in 2022, batting.261/.357/.377 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. Fastballs made up 60.1% of the pitches thrown at him, the most of any major leaguer.

Despite having a 6-feet 4-inch frame and 215-pound body that many evaluators believe would make him a pure power hitter, LeMahieu developed into a formidable opposition field contact hitter, instead.

