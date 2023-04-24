Who did Don Mattingly replace on Toronto Blue Jays' coaching staff? Legenadary hitter's role on the team, explained

Former New York Yankees All-Star Don Mattingly replaced Casey Candaele as the Toronto Blue Jays' bench coach during the offseason. Don Mattingly's lengthy and respectable career in baseball has placed him in a seat next to Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Mattingly was previously the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011-2015 and Miami Marlins from 2016-2022. He won the NL Manager of the Year award in 2020. As a player, Mattingly won the batting title in 1984 and the RBI crown in 1985.

Mattingly played for the New York Yankees for his entire 14-year MLB career from 1982-1995. He rejoined the team as a hitting coach in 2003. The three-time Silver Slugger Award winner was also a hitting coach for the Dodgers before making his managerial debut with the team in 2011.

Don Mattingly, who departed his position as Miami Marlins manager at the conclusion of last season, joined Toronto's staff as John Schneider's bench coach.

Don Mattingly contributes expertise and authority

Don Mattingly played for the Yankees for his entire playing career. During that span, he amassed nine Gold Gloves Awards, three Silver Slugger Awards and the 1985 AL MVP award.

following his retirement, Mattingly spent seven seasons as a special teacher at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa, Florida. The Yankees set a franchise record for most home runs in a single season (242) in 2004. Mattingly joined Joe Torre with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the team's hitting coach after declining the managerial job for the New York Yankees.

Mattingly agreed to a four-year deal to become the new manager of the Miami Marlins in October 2015. In his first season, Mattingly led the Marlins to a 79-82 record. He finished seventh in the NL Manager of the Year voting. In the 2018 MLB Japan All-Star Series, Mattingly served as manager of the MLB All-Star Team.

On September 25, 2022, Mattingly said that he and the Marlins reached an agreement that he would leave the team at the end of the season.

