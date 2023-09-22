Who is Drew Thorpe? Everything you need to know about Yankees prospect named South Atlantic League’s Pitcher of the Year

New York Yankees No. 2 pitching prospect Drew Thorpe has turned heads this season. The crafty righty was named High-A's South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year on Thursday.

Thorpe has split his season between Single-A and Double-A, compiling an outstanding 14-2 record. He also registered a 2.52 ERA on 139.1 innings of work on the mound.

Thorpe was a second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He played college baseball at the University of California Poly, where he was the team's ace for three seasons.

One thing that stands out regarding Drew Thorpe's game is his ability to pitch deep into games. This has become increasingly rare at the big-league level. Thorpe has been able to go at least five innings 19 times this season. He has also been able to go eight innings or more on three occasions.

Drew Thorpe has the stuff to become a legitimate ace for the Yankees

Drew Thorpe is listed as the team's fifth-best overall prospect. He comes behind Chase Hampton, the team's top pitching prospect. Both prospects are expected to be with the team in 2025.

Thorpe was considered to have one of the best changeups in the 2022 class. It is a pitch that he relies on to get hitters to chase and miss. He also possesses a tight slider that has the same effect on batters.

His fastball could use some work. It is below average, sitting at 89-92 mph. However, he has some sink to the pitch and flashes 95 mph, but not consistently.

Scouts are excited about his potential. He has a high ceiling with his advanced feel for locating and sequencing.

This is one player New York Yankees fans can be excited about. He has everything to become a great pitcher in the MLB.